Lawrence Robert Benner, 85, of Hope, Ind., formerly of Greenfield, Ohio, died at home Wednesday May 13, 2020. Bob graduated from McClain High School in Greenfield. He deeply appreciated the years he spent at McClain. He loved sports and often reminisced about the teachers, coaches and fellow athletes and friends he made at McClain. He was honored with a scholar-athlete award. Bob also loved to go on fishing trips with his son, Scott. He and his wife spent happy times square dancing. He loved creating things in the woodworking shop. He was a devoted father, grandfather and loving husband. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Greenfield and after moving to Indiana he attended the First Baptist Church in Hope, Ind. He was a former member of the Lions Club and Masons in Greenfield. Bob retired from the Johnson Controls Company after many years of service. Bob was born in Greenfield on Feb. 13, 1935, the son of the Rev. Lawrence Benner and Pauline Jones Benner, who died when Bob was 4. Later, he was blessed with a loving stepmother, Ethel (Birkhimer) Benner. He married Vera Kay Moore and they had a blessed 67-year marriage and are the parents of three surviving children, Michael Robert, Susan E. (Douglas) Free and Timothy Scott (Jennifer) Benner. Their marriage was blessed with six grandchildren, Kim Free, Amanda (Carlos) Macias, Megan Seaborne, Justin (Chrysti) Benner, Courtney (Sandy) Benner and Andrew Benner. They have nine great-grandchildren, Eddie and Max Seaborne, Elena and Lucas Macias, Aubrey, Aiden and Asher Benner, and Evie and Beau Benner. Bob is survived by two brothers-in-law, Arch E. Moore and Ronald D. Moore. He was preceded in death by a baby son, Brian Eugene; a brother-in-law, Eugene C. Moore; and his parents. A private graveside service will be held at Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield through the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home with the Revs. Joe and Mark Current officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to Norman Funeral Home in Hope, Ind. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to First Baptist Church of Hope, 455 Jackson St., Hope, Ind. 47246; or Greenfield First United Methodist Church, 405 South St., Greenfield, Ohio 45123.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store