Lee G. Bartley, 80, New Vienna, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020.

Lee was born May 11, 1940 in Greenfield, the son of the late Roy and Reba (Grogg) Bartley. Besides his parents, he was preceded by his son, Brent Alan Bartley on October 11, 2008; stepfather, Clyde "Red" Penwell; brothers, Floyd Bartley and Darrell Penwell.

Lee and Kay owned and operated L & K Vending and L & K Storage in New Vienna.

Lee was united in marriage on July 21, 1961 to Dorothy Kay (Knauff) Bartley, who survives; son and daughter-in-law, Gary & Angie Bartley of Frankfort; two daughters and a son-in-law, Tami Bartley, Lynette & Joey Gulley, both of New Vienna; seven grandchildren: Taylor Bartley, Trenton Bartley, Einn White, Xander White, Dalton Bartley, Mersadees Gulley and Max Gulley; two great-granddaughters, Tinley Rene White and Bayleigh Marie White; brother, Donald Bartley of Greenfield; three sisters, Marlene (Gene) Gillespie, Betty Jackman and Susie Clay, all of Greenfield; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Rev. Richard Williams will officiate with burial to follow at the Olive Branch Cemetery near Sinking Spring.

Friends may call Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home.

Family requests memorials the Locust Grove Wesleyan Tabernacle Church, 190 Riggs Road, Peebles, OH 45660 or St Jude Hospital at stjude.org

