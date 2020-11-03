Lena M. Shaw, 90, of Brookville, formerly of Greenfield, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation in Brookville.

She was born Aug. 15, 1930 in Highland County, the daughter of Roy K. and Gladys (Young) Woodruff.

She was formerly a bookkeeper at the ASCS office and Sears in Greene County.

She is survived by one daughter, Rebecca (Dan) Ditmer of Brookville; two sons, Charles (Patricia) Shaw of Garland, Texas and Patrick (Rebecca) Shaw of Carlisle; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Kay DeFrank of Port Clinton; two brothers, Richard Everman of Circleville and Charles Woodruff of Dayton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Shaw, on March 5, 2016; one daughter, Pamela Molden; one sister, Gladys Curry; mother, Gladys Everman; father, Roy K. Woodruff; and stepfather, Faris Everman.

A private funeral service and visitation will be at the convenience of the family at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Kevin Hall officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.