Lena Mae Stanley, 85, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

She was born in Hillsboro on July 26, 1935, the daughter of the late Harley and Dorothy (Shoemaker) Newkirk.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded by her brother, Danny Newkirk; and nephew, Bob Newkirk.

Lena is survived by her sons, Teddy Stanley of Hillsboro, David (Nikki) Stanley of Hillsboro and Scott (Farrah) Stanley of Hillsboro; five grandchildren, Jacob, Natalie, Tyler, Bryce and Brynn; brother, Tony (Pam) Newkirk of Hillsboro; sisters, Shirley Wallace-Newkirk of Peebles and Vonda Dolph-Newkirk of Hillsboro; sister-in-law, Jean Newkirk; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at the funeral home.

