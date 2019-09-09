Lena "Dianne" Walker, 57, of Lynchburg, passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, Sept. 8, 2019 at her home.

She was born Jan. 28, 1962 in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Bonnie L. (Atkinson) Smith.

She had worked at American Showa in Blanchester for 21 years. Dianne was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Steve Walker, whom she married Jan. 31, 1993 in Hillsboro.

She is also survived by four children, Shannon (James) Thery of Fayetteville, Mandy (Chad) Pierson of Lynchburg, Tyler DeHass of Batavia and Hannah (Cole Ludwig) Walker of Southgate, Ky.; she was a loving mamaw to three grandchildren, Camden Polston, Leila Pierson and Kennedy Thery; two brothers, Gary (Janet) Smith of Indianapolis and Larry "Rick" (Brenda) Smith of Hillsboro; her parents-in-law, Larry and Joyce Walker of Hillsboro; two nieces, Miranda Wells and Stephanie Brown; special friends, Angie Terrell of Hillsboro and Durinda Williams of Fayetteville; as well as many other special friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Smith; and a sister, Nancy Vance.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Dianne's brother, Larry "Rick" Smith, will officiate. Burial will follow in the New Market Baptist Cemetery.

