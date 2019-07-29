Lenora Mae Roberts Patton 81, of Sabina, passed away on Friday July 26, 2019 at Carriage Court Memory Care, Washington C.H.

She was born in Fayette County on May 12, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Helen Carey Roberts and William and Virginia Roberts. Lenora is preceded in death by her husband, James Patton.

Affectionately known as "Sis", Lenora was a dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, caregiver and friend who always put others above herself. She was truly an angel on Earth.

Before retiring Lenora worked at Craig's Department Store and Culligan Water Conditioning.

Lenora loved spending time with her family and friends, enjoyed listening to music, especially Country and Gospel. She also loved watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and Bengals football.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Glen "Billy" Roberts and Stanley Roberts; and brothers-in-law William Scott, Dale Patton and Richard Patton.

Lenora is survived by three daughters, Vicki (Steve) Rich of Westerville, Debra (Abbie) Hamid of Lancaster, Pa. and Diane Rodden of Grove City; son-in-law, Edward Rodden of Sabina; brother, James (Tonney) Roberts of New Martinsburg; sister, Patricia Scott of Sabina; grandchildren, Josh (Joanne Hoffman) Rodden, Jessica Rodden, Jamie (Michael) Cantafio, Anthony Hamid, Christopher and James Rich; great-grandson, Lucas Cantafio; sisters-in-law, Margaret Alice Sagar of Greenfield and Connie Patton of Washington C.H.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 2 at 11 a.m. at Morrow Funeral Home in Washington C.H. Burial will be in the White Oak Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Thursday, August 1 from 5-7 Pp.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the of Central Ohio or Hospice of Fayette County

Arrangements are by Morrow Funeral Home, Washington C.H. Online condolences may be made to www.morrowfuneralhome.com.