Leona May Wilson

Service Information
Littleton Funeral Home
104 N Jackson St
Sabina, OH
45169
(937)-584-2431
Obituary
Leona May (Wilson) Rose, 96, of Wilmington, passed July 27, 2019.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 2 from 6-8 p.m., when a time of remembrance will begin, at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Wilmington. Burial will follow at Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery in Fayette County. Following the service, the family will host a light luncheon at Center Church, on Allen Road, Sabina.

Published in Times Gazette from July 30 to July 31, 2019
