Levi Andrew Anderson, 12, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro.

He was born June 11, 2007 in Georgetown, the son of Adam and Amanda (Hayslip) Anderson.

Levi was a student at Hillsboro Middle School. He had a big heart, loved football, basketball, wrestling and especially his siblings.

He is survived by his father, Adam (Melinda) Anderson of Hillsboro; his mother, Amanda (Russell) Holsinger of West Portsmouth; siblings, Tristan and Jayce Hughes of West Union, and Haven, Esmae and Branson Anderson, all of Hillsboro; paternal grandparents, Terry and Patricia Anderson of Blue Creek; maternal grandparents, Larry and Christie Hayslip of Stout; paternal great-grandmother, Joan Freeland of Tennessee; aunts and uncles, Odessa (James) Reed of Blue Creek, December (Josh) Taylor of Blue Creek, Jonathan (Carrie) Hayslip of Stout and Matthew (Jackie) Hayslip of Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Baylee Anderson.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will follow in the Berea Chapel Cemetery in Scioto County.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at the funeral home.

