Lilliana Marie Null, 20, of Washington C.H., formerly of Greenfield, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at home.

She was born Feb. 8, 2000 in Washington C.H., the daughter of Mark Null and Connie (King) Darlington.

Lilliana was an employee of Sugar Creek Packing in Washington C.H.

She is survived by her son, Aundre Alexander; father and stepmother, Mark and Beverly Null; mother, Connie Marie Darlington; three brothers, Joshua, Nathan and Dylan; one sister, Haley; several nieces and nephews; grandparents, Robert King of Washington C.H., LouAnn Cooper of Lancaster, Phil and Vickie Null of Hillsboro and Don and Wanda Gibbs of Greenfield; great-grandma, Sarah Miller of Greenfield; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by one nephew, Eli Darlington; great-aunt, Linda Cox; and great-grandparents, Leonard Null and Elwanda Null, William Jody Rhoads, and Pearl Marie Bott.

Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, March 14, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home of Greenfield with Pastor Danny Dodds officiating. Burial will follow at the Good Hope Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.

