Linda D. Johnson
Linda D. Johnson, 76, of Hillsboro, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

She was born March 28, 1944, in Washington C.H., the daughter of the late Walter and Rachel Hussey Hurtt.

Linda had retired after more than 20 years of service with the Hobart Corporation.

She is survived by one son, Jeffery (Kim) Johnson of Hillsboro; two grandchildren, Stephanie Johnson and J.D. Johnson of Hillsboro; one brother-in-law, Larry (Judy) Johnson of Hillsboro; one sister-in-law, Debbie Hurtt of Washington C.H.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl E. "Jeff" Johnson, on July 17, 2005; one son, Norman Johnson; and one brother, Larry Hurtt.

Linda had requested that at her death her body be cremated. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland County Humane Society, P. O. Box 471, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.



Published in Times Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Son
602 N High Street
Hillsboro, OH 45133
937-393-2124
August 31, 2020
Jeff, Kim & kids,
So sorry for your loss. You all are in our prayers.
Love to all
Mark, Rosey & Haleigh
Rose Bates
Family
