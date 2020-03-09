Linda D. Perry, 70, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro.

She was born Jan. 9, 1950 in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Clarence and Elizabeth (Tritt) Garman.

She was a fabricator for CTL Aerospace of Cincinnati.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Perry, whom she married Oct. 7, 1978; her children, Gregory (Brecka) Platt of Milford, Jason Perry of Cincinnati and Monty Perry; four grandchildren, Jeremiah and Jodi Platt of Milford, and Rebecca Burton and Taylor Wilson of Kentucky; one great-grandchild, Myles Jonas Wilson of Kentucky; two brothers, Clarence (Debbie) Garman of Goshen and Terry (Brenda) Garman of Reading; and two sisters, Donna McCormack of Milford and Darlas (David) Bascetta of Connecticut.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro with Leo Kuhn officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon until time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.