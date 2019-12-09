Linda L. McDaniel, 76, of Fairfield, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at her home at the Fairfield Pavilion under the care of Queen City Hospice.

She was born on Sept. 7, 1943 in Pike County, the daughter of the late Estel and Mary (Howell) Shelton.

Linda attended the Marshall school. She enjoyed genealogy and learning about her family history.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Mary J. (Chuck) Richardson of Liberty Township; three granddaughters, Jordan (Alex) Fortenboher of West Chester, Rachel (Robert) Snyder of Hamilton and Olivia (Jacob) Landers of West Chester; four great-grandsons, Levi Fortenboher, Ezra Fortenboher, Robert Mac Snyder and Judah Landers; two sisters, Marjorie (Larry) Breeze of New Richmond and Carolyn (Terry) Puckett of Supply, N.C.; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Fred L. McDaniel, on Feb. 24, 2008.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. following visitation Saturday, Dec. 14 at the funeral home. Burial will follow services in the Cynthiana Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda's name to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 220, Mason, Ohio 45040.

