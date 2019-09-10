Linda Lou Kinnison, 69, of Piketon, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at The Pavilion at Piketon.

She was born Oct. 20, 1949 in Greenfield, the daughter of Samuel and Geraldine (Miller) Soales.

She was a homemaker and formerly employed at Greenfield Research.

She is survived by two daughters, Alicia (Charles) Peacook of Greenfield and Crystal (Edwardo) Toledo of Clarksville; one son, Brian Myers of Greenfield; nine grandchildren, Whitney Darlington, Brandon (Victoria) Darlington, Aliyah Darlington, Nikolai Pummill, Haylea Toledo, Joseph Toledo, Jeffrey Corey, Courtney Corey and Brittany Corey; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joy (Russell) Gray of Greenfield and Pamela Howland Soales of Greenfield; one brother, Melvin "Buck" (Billie) Soales of Greenfield; several nieces and nephews; and a very special cousin, Joanie Durbin of Cleveland.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Ernest Kinnison on Oct. 7, 2004; and Willard "Junior" Myers on April 1, 1995; one brother, Kenny Soales; three sisters, Shirley Miller, Sheila Soales and Wanda Estle; and both parents.

Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Emmanuel Christian Church, 12281 Cameron Drive, Greenfield, with Pastor Danny Dodds officiating.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, at the church.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.