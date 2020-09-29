1/
Linda Lou Williams
Linda Lou Williams, 76, of Greenfield, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

She was born May 1, 1944 in Fayette County, the daughter of Pearl and Juanita (Riggs) Brill.

Linda was a former restaurateur, homemaker, loving mother, grandmother and friend. She was a member of The Gathering Place Church of Washington C.H. and the FOE 1325.

She is survived by one son, Brad (April) Calhoun of Frankfort; one daughter-in-law, Jennifer Calhoun of Washington C.H.; four grandchildren, Abbey (Bryant) Staats, Brycon (Bethany) Calhoun, Ava Calhoun and Joey Calhoun; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews including Robert Scott Calhoun of Greenfield; sister in-law, Gail Brill of Bainbridge; and best friend, Norma Wolf of Highland.

She was preceded in death by husbands, James Calhoun and Larry Williams; two sons, James "Dink" Calhoun and Anthony Calhoun in infancy; two sisters, Shirley Rittinger and Ramona Calhoun; one brother, Ronnie Brill; and both parents.

In accordance with her wishes, there will not be a service or visitation.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
