Linda Louise Storer, 77, of Waverly, formerly of Greenfield, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at the OSU Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus.

She was born Dec. 17, 1942 in Peebles, the daughter of Carvis and Mabel (Lorenzo) McGlothen.

Linda was a 1960 graduate of Peebles High School and a member of the Peebles Church of Christ. She retired in 2010 from the Waverly schools where she was a cook in the cafeteria. She was also a homemaker and former employee of Greenfield Research.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Storer, whom she married June 25, 1960; three children, Allan (Kellie) Storer of Leesburg, Rebecca (Mark) Andersen of Greenfield and Carl (Amy) Storer of Greenfield; six grandchildren, Andrew (Randa) Storer, Amber Storer, Matt (Frankie) Andersen, Anessa (Neil) Decker, MacKensey (Cory) Woods and Austin (Heather) Storer; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Howard (Pat) McGlothen of Mt. Vernon; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two grandsons, Alex Storer and Bradley Andersen; one sister, Peggy Hoffer; one brother, Carvis McGlothen; and both parents.

A private funeral service will be at the convenience of the family at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Danny Dodds officiating. There will not be a public visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.

