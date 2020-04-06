Lola K. (Roberts) Swearingen, 97, of Bainbridge, went to be with the Lord on April 4,2020 at 6:15 p.m. from Maple View Manor, Bainbridge.

She was born July 6, 1922, in Highland County, the daughter of the late Carl and Osa (Shepherd) Roberts.

On May 24, 1941, she was united in marriage to the Rev. Homer S. Swearingen, who passed away Feb. 10, 2015.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Roberts; niece, Jean Little; and nephew, Michael Newman.

Lola is survived by sisters-in-law, Ida Mae Forsythe of Winchester and Helen Louise Little of Hillsboro; niece, Roberta Newman of Winchester; nephews, Ron (Carolyn) Forsythe of Amelia and Russell (Linda) Little of Milford; one great-nephew; one great-niece; one great-great-nephew; and her adapted son, Matthew (Jeannie) Anderson of Bainbridge.

Lola was a member of the Hillsboro Church of Nazarene and attended Fairview Chapel the last few years. She retired from Robert Shaw and worked at Nipgen Camp for many years.

The family would like to thank Fayette County Hospice for their care and support.

Private graveside services will be held in the Bainbridge Cemetery with the Rev. John Huffman officiating. No calling hours will be observed.

The Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family.

