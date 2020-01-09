Lora Lee Prater, 78, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at the Halifax Health Hospice in Orange City, Fla.

She was born Jan. 30, 1941 in Lebanon, the daughter of the late Wade Leonard Ihle and Lillian Grace (Evans) Ihle.

Lora worked at Fayette Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse for 31 years.

She is survived by two grandchildren, Kayla Prater-Kelley of Hillsboro and Kortney (Tyler Talbott) Prater of Hillsboro; nine great-grandchildren, Emmalynn Kelley, Brayson Kelley, Tenley Kelley, Corrah Kelley, Everson Kelley, Keyrra Talbott, Jayda Talbott, Keegan Talbott and Irelyn Talbott; a daughter-in-law, Shannon Oppy Prater of Hillsboro; a special friend/sister, Christiane Cowsert of Orange City, Fla.; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill "Ted" Prater, on Dec. 31, 2011; her son, BG Prater, on Dec. 10, 2016; and a sister, Carolyn Hall, on May 25, 2011.

A celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Jan. 17 at the Turner Funeral Home in Leesburg. Pastor John Fitzgerald will officiate. Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. following the celebration of life Friday, Jan. 17 in the North Monroe Cemetery.

