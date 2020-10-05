Loren "Les" Lester Bower Jr., 80, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Madison Health Hospital in London, Ohio.

He was the son of the late Loren Lester Bower Sr. and Josephine (Jackson) Bower.

Les proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired following 34 years in banking as president and CEO of the Fayette County Bank in Washington C.H., vice president at Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati, private banking specialist at U.S. Bank in Columbus, and was also president and CEO of the Colonial Staircase & Woodworking Co., which specialized in circular staircases. He was a member of Kiwanis International in Washington C.H. and he was past president and former longtime member. He was also a longtime member of Hillsboro American Legion Post 129 and a former longtime member of the Washington Court House Planning Commission.

Les became a member of the Masonic Lodge on Dec. 12, 1967, and was worshipful master at the Fayette Lodge and the Highland Lodge. He was the district deputy grand master (7th District), secretary at the Highland Lodge, administrator at the Highland Lodge for the Mitchell Fund, and 7th District representative for the Ohio Secretary's Association. He was also a high priest and secretary for the York Rite Hillsboro Chapter 40, and secretary for the Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite Highland County Club. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, watching the sunsets and birds, and he loved fishing and spending time with his family.

Les is survived by his wife, Penny Bower; three children, Debbie (Doug) Rinehart of Wilmington, Bradley (Janet Geissinger) Bower of Clarksville and Stephanie (Barry) Dewees of London; four grandchildren, Dirk Zachary Rinehart, Heather (Justin) Keith, Kimber Geissinger and Tyler Geissinger; two great-grandchildren, Max McDowell and Anna Keith; his first wife of 30 years and the mother of his children, Joyce Ann Bower; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Winifred "Winnie" Jones.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite service will be held at 11 a.m. followed by a Highland County Veterans Honor Guard service on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Temple Mitchell Fund, P.O. Box 38, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or the Highland County Humane Society, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.