1/
Loren Lester "Les" Bowen Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Loren "Les" Lester Bower Jr., 80, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Madison Health Hospital in London, Ohio.

He was the son of the late Loren Lester Bower Sr. and Josephine (Jackson) Bower.

Les proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired following 34 years in banking as president and CEO of the Fayette County Bank in Washington C.H., vice president at Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati, private banking specialist at U.S. Bank in Columbus, and was also president and CEO of the Colonial Staircase & Woodworking Co., which specialized in circular staircases. He was a member of Kiwanis International in Washington C.H. and he was past president and former longtime member. He was also a longtime member of Hillsboro American Legion Post 129 and a former longtime member of the Washington Court House Planning Commission.

Les became a member of the Masonic Lodge on Dec. 12, 1967, and was worshipful master at the Fayette Lodge and the Highland Lodge. He was the district deputy grand master (7th District), secretary at the Highland Lodge, administrator at the Highland Lodge for the Mitchell Fund, and 7th District representative for the Ohio Secretary's Association. He was also a high priest and secretary for the York Rite Hillsboro Chapter 40, and secretary for the Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite Highland County Club. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, watching the sunsets and birds, and he loved fishing and spending time with his family.

Les is survived by his wife, Penny Bower; three children, Debbie (Doug) Rinehart of Wilmington, Bradley (Janet Geissinger) Bower of Clarksville and Stephanie (Barry) Dewees of London; four grandchildren, Dirk Zachary Rinehart, Heather (Justin) Keith, Kimber Geissinger and Tyler Geissinger; two great-grandchildren, Max McDowell and Anna Keith; his first wife of 30 years and the mother of his children, Joyce Ann Bower; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Winifred "Winnie" Jones.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite service will be held at 11 a.m. followed by a Highland County Veterans Honor Guard service on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Temple Mitchell Fund, P.O. Box 38, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or the Highland County Humane Society, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Son
602 N High Street
Hillsboro, OH 45133
937-393-2124
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved