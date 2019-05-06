Lorena M. Beechler, 88, of Greenfield, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, May 4, 2019 at 3:45 a.m. in Court House Manor, Washington C.H.

She was born July 3, 1930, in Greenfield, the daughter of the late Emmett and Roxie Mae Radcliffe Hudnell.

On Feb. 17, 1979, she married Erskie Beechler. Jr. and he preceded her in death March 25, 2005.

She is survived by her son, Thom (Teresa) Hudnell of Greenfield; one stepdaughter, Ellen Beechler Beach of Bourneville; two stepsons; Dwight Beechler of Hillsboro and Wayne Beechler (Amy Michaels) of South Salem; two grandchildren, James Hudnell and Tara Renee Souders; five stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Daugherty and Grace Iseman, both of Greenfield; and one brother, Colon "Bud" (Betty) Beatty of Greenfield.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Hudnell and James C. Beatty; and her stepfather, Carey J. Beatty.

Lorena worked as a meat cutter at the Collins Packing Company and retired in 1984. She loved her Lord, was a member of Greenfield First Baptist Church, and later attended church with her son and daughter-in-law at Tree of Life Fellowship. She loved her family and loved to cook for them. They looked forward to Granny's apple pie or her butterscotch pies.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 8 at the Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, with Pastor Ella Kolle officiating. Burial will follow in Greenfield Cemetery.

Friends may visit with her family Wednesday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Those who wish may sign her online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.