Lorene Burdette, 90, of Xenia, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Elmcroft of Xenia.

She was born June 18, 1929 in Stanford, Ky., the youngest of nine children born to David and Eliza Magee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers and two sisters; and her husband of 64 years, William E. Burdette.

She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Esselstein of Xenia; two grandsons, William Nathan Esselstein of Bellbrook and Adam David Esselstein of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Although Lorene and her husband lived in Hillsboro and Denver, Colo., she always thought of Kentucky as truly her home.

Graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Buffalo Springs Cemetery, Stanford, Ky.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or the .

