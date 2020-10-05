Lori (Pennington) Freeman, 57, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

She was born in Hillsboro on Feb. 24, 1963, the daughter of the late Charles and Pauline (Martin) Pennington of Hillsboro.

Besides her father, she was also preceded by her grandparents, Keller and Lillie Martin.

Besides her mother, Lori is survived by her husband, Mark Freeman, whom she married Oct. 26, 1996; son, Clayton Pennington; brother, Leland (Ellen) Pennington; several cousins, friends and a special friend, Andrea Holt.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the New Market Baptist Church Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Thompson Funeral Home, 241 E. Main St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.