1/
Lori (Pennington) Freeman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lori (Pennington) Freeman, 57, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

She was born in Hillsboro on Feb. 24, 1963, the daughter of the late Charles and Pauline (Martin) Pennington of Hillsboro.

Besides her father, she was also preceded by her grandparents, Keller and Lillie Martin.

Besides her mother, Lori is survived by her husband, Mark Freeman, whom she married Oct. 26, 1996; son, Clayton Pennington; brother, Leland (Ellen) Pennington; several cousins, friends and a special friend, Andrea Holt.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the New Market Baptist Church Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Thompson Funeral Home, 241 E. Main St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Hillsboro
241 East Main
Hillsboro, OH 45133
(937) 393-2373
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved