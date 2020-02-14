Pamela Lou (Clay) Higginbotham, 61, of Greenfield, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

She was born May 30, 1958, in Washington C.H., the daughter of William and Shirley (Poole) Clay.

Pam was a 1976 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and was a caregiver and homemaker.

She is survived by four sons, Brian (Kelly) Clay of Lancaster, Brandon (Hannah Gunter) Higginbotham of Greenfield, Brock Higginbotham of Hillsboro and Brad (Stacy) Higginbotham of Greenfield; one daughter, Bridgett (John Madden) Higginbotham of Greenfield; nine grandchildren; three sisters, Fonda (Steve) Rogers of Greenfield, Deidra "Dee" Pummill of Greenfield and Estella (Gene) Payne of Washington C.H.; one brother, William T. "Buzzy" (Laura) Clay of South Salem; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one grandson, Daimmen Higginbotham; one sister, Kimberly Clay; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Mike Anderson officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.