Louella Mae Whiting, 85, of Martinsville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Crestwood Ridge Nursing Center in Hillsboro.

Louella was born April 6, 1934 in Samantha, the daughter of the late Arthur and Geneva (Carter) Shoemaker.

She was a graduate of Simon Kenton High School and retired from Clinton Memorial Hospital as the switchboard operator. She will also be remembered for working at the Little Giant Restaurant as well as Bob Dix Union 76.

Louella is survived by three children, Kevin W. and his wife Patty Whiting of Wilmington, Mark A. and his wife Rose Whiting of Lynchburg, and Barry and his wife Nancy Whiting of Santa Fe, New Mexico; grandchildren, Shawn (Lisa) Stubbs of Sardinia, Jenny (Jason) Emmert of Thornville, Mathew Whiting of Lynchburg, Kasey (Matt) Mangan of Xenia, Todd Whiting of Wilmington, Teresa DeMoss-Whiting of Lees Creek, Rhonda Conner-Whiting of Lakeland, Florida, James (Michelle) Stanforth of Wilmington, and Billy Jo (Tim) Elliott of Loveland; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; sister, Kay Long of Lees Creek; and brother, Bruce (Lu) Shoemaker of Chesapeake.

In addition to her parents, Louella was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Whiting, Sept. 11, 2010; daughter, Sharon Lynn Stubbs; and two sisters and three brothers.

A memorial/celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family asks that memorial donations be made to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

The Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family.

