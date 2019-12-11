Louise G. Calhoun, 85, Greenfield, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Edgewood Manor of Greenfield.

She was born Sept. 27, 1934 in Ross County, the daughter of Otto Albert and Stella Mae (Short) Oyer.

She is survived by one daughter, Sampsonette Calhoun of South Salem; two grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; one great-grandchild and several stepgreat-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sampson Calhoun, on Oct. 8, 1994; one brother, Richard Oyer; and both parents.

Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with the Rev. Wayne Combs officiating.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.