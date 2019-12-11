Louise G. Calhoun

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise G. Calhoun.
Service Information
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH
45123
(937)-981-4081
Obituary
Send Flowers

Louise G. Calhoun, 85, Greenfield, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Edgewood Manor of Greenfield.

She was born Sept. 27, 1934 in Ross County, the daughter of Otto Albert and Stella Mae (Short) Oyer.

She is survived by one daughter, Sampsonette Calhoun of South Salem; two grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; one great-grandchild and several stepgreat-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sampson Calhoun, on Oct. 8, 1994; one brother, Richard Oyer; and both parents.

Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with the Rev. Wayne Combs officiating.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.
Published in Times Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.