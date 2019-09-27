Lowell P. McCoy, 70, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday morning, Sept. 27, 2019 at his home.

He was born May 28, 1949 in Columbus, the son of the late John Elbert and Laura Pauline McCoy.

Lowell graduated cum laude from Franklin University with a bachelor's of science in business administration. He retired from AEP in Columbus after 24 years of service and he loved his farm in Folsom. Lowell was a member of Southside Praise and Worship.

Surviving are his wife, Dorothy Ayers-McCoy, whom he married Nov. 30, 2015; two daughters, Laura McCoy and Alma McCoy, both of Columbus; sister, Martha (Tom) Cosimati; niece, Jaime Cosimati; nephew, Tom Moore; stepchildren, Monica (Dan) Baucher, Jason (Michelle) Ayers and Ethan (Beth) Ayers; eight stepgrandchildren; and two great-stepchildren.

In addition to his parents, Lowell was preceded in death by his niece, Amanda Cosimati; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at Southside Praise and Worship Center, 621 S. East St., Hillsboro, Monday, Sept. 30 at noon with Pastor Mike Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Chapel Cemetery, Peach Orchard Road, Hillsboro.

Friends will be received at the church Monday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, is serving the family.

Contributions may be made to the Community Care Hospice, P.O. Box 123 Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

