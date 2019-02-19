Lt. Col. (Ret.) James Kenneth Cooksey passed away Feb. 14, 2019.

Jim was born in Louisa, Ky. on July 10, 1937 to June Cooksey and Lafe Cooksey Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Kay; son, Jimmie of Orlando; daughter, Elizabeth Paolero, (Anthony); grandchildren, Maddie and A.J. of Portsmoth, R.I.; sister, Marybeth Goodburn (Paul) of Deerfield Beach Island, Fla.; and extended family, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Gary King of Kentucky and Mathew Butler of Georgia.

Although Jim battled lung cancer caused by Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam since 2007, complications following a hip surgery were the cause of his death.

Jim's memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at Colonial Chapel/Carey Hand: 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, Fla. 32806. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Full obituary at careyhand.com/obituaries.

In lieu of flowers, support the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, 1 E. Wacker Dr., Suite 1730, Chicago, Ill. 60601; (800-377-3978); https://dystonia-foundation.org/donate.