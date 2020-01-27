Jack Lucas Norton, of Greenfield, passed away on Jan. 25, 2020.

He was born to Richard and Chloe Norton on July 16, 1939.

He is loved and will be missed by his four children and their spouses, Roben Frentzel, Scott and Julia Wise, James Richard and Mary Norton, and Jeff and Cindy Norton. He was the proud grandfather of 16 grandchildren including Brice and Brock Frentzel, Lucas, Jenna, Jacob and Zachary Perie, Logan and Sydney Wise, Ashton Turk, Loni and Dallas Boothe, Shellie Hebert, Hollie and Austin Weatherington, and Lane and Emma Norton. He also is survived by six great-grandchildren McKenna McKittrick, Paisley Boothe, Mason Marton, Lexus Weatherington, Averie Herbert and Grayson Wise.

Jack was a huge fan of fishing, the Ohio State Buckeyes and McClain Tigers. He served in the Air National Guard for six years. He was employed by CC Norton and Sons and Greenfield Printing for many years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Greenfield.

Memorial contributions can be made to McClain High School Athletic Department.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Kevin Hall officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 30 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

