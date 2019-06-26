Lucas Kane Holsinger, 36, of Bainbridge, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at home.

Lucas was born Jan. 13, 1983, in Hillsboro, the son of Rodney Jay and Carla (Howland) Holsinger.

He was a construction worker.

He is survived by his mother, Carla Holsinger of Bainbridge; one brother, Rodney J. Holsinger III, of Bainbridge; two sisters, Tabitha Holsinger of Greenfield and Melissa (Stacy) Burns of Hillsboro; five nieces and four nephews; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved dog, Duke.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney Jay Holsinger.

A celebration of Luke's life will be from 1-7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at his residence, 4245 Rapid Forge Rd., Bainbridge.

Memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with expenses at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home of Greenfield or to his mother.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.