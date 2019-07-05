Lucas Lee Cook, 38, of Dayton, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019.

Lucas was born July 21, 1980, in Wilmington, the son of Harry Cleveland (H.C.) Cook and Deborah Lynn (Davis) Rittinger.

Lucas was a 1999 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and was a diesel mechanic at Steve R. Rauch, Inc. in Dayton.

He is survived by his wife, Jamie (Daigle) Cook, whom he married May 17, 2008; one daughter, Riley Renee Cook of Jeffersonville; one brother, Bill (Cindy) Cook of Leesburg; four sisters, Audra (Mark) Branham of Greenfield, Rita (Jeff) Crawford of Carey, Megan Cook of New Vienna and Bobbi (Craig) Hanna of Circleville; numerous nieces and nephews; two uncles; one aunt; grandmother, Ruth Newland of Waverly; father and stepmother, H.C. and Karen Cook; and his mother, Debbie Rittinger of Peebles.

Lucas loved his family and friends and never hesitated to help anyone in need. He was a giving man who worked hard and took pride in his work. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his wife and dogs.

Funeral service will be 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Ella Kolle officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

