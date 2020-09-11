Maurilou Baker Ludwick Adams died on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 in Sylmar, CA with her family by her side.

She was born on May 19, 1943 in Pasadena, CA to the late Maurice W. Baker and Dorothy E. (Wilson) Baker.

Maurilou graduated from Lynchburg High School in 1961 and resided in Highland County for more than 40 years. She was a lifelong beautician and operated numerous businesses in Hillsboro to include the Magic Touch, A Cut Above, and The Attic gift store.

She is survived by her sister, Lori Baker West of Tustin, CA; two children: son, Lowell Wayne Ludwick, and daughter, Brandi Jo (Marlon) Fields, of Valencia, CA; and two grandchildren, Kyle Wayne and Brandon Drew Fields.

Maurilou was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Dorothy Baker.

Maurilou cherished her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, her grand-fur-dogs, and she was an avid reader and card player.