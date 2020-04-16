Luke Murphy, stillborn, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Luke was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather, Don Wightman and paternal great-grandparents, James and Janet Murphy Sr.

Luke is survived by his parents, Kyle and Robbin (Wightman) Murphy of Hillsboro; brother, Hunter Murphy; maternal grandparents, Robbie and Melinda Wightman of Washington Court House; paternal grandparents, James and Linda Murphy Jr. of Hillsboro; maternal great-grandmothers, Nancy Wightman of Washington Court House and Sharon Clemans of Xenia; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday April 21 at the Hillsboro Cemetery.

The Thompson Funeral Home is taking care of the family.

