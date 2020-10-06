Mabel "Jane" Clay, 92, of Greenfield, went to be with her Lord on Monday evening, Oct. 5, 2020 at Signature Care and Rehabilitation in Chillicothe.

She was born Tuesday, March 27, 1928, in Highland County, the daughter of the late William and Anna Marie Cadwallader McConnell.

On Nov. 8, 1958, she married Doyle K. Clay, and he proceeded her in death on Jan. 12, 2015.

She is survived by her three children, Thomas D. (Diane) Clay of Illinois, Steven D. Clay of North Carolina and Lori Ann (Brian) Henkle of Chillicothe; one grandson, Travis Stewart; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by four sisters, Dorothy (Meredith) Nicley, Beth Chaney, Barbara McConnell and Mary McConnell; and one brother, James (Mary) McConnell.

Jane was a 1946 graduate of the Edward Lee McClain High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Union Central Life Insurance Company in Cincinnati. She was a member at the Greenfield United Methodist Church for over 50 years, and she taught Sunday School as well for 10 years. She was a member of the Greenfield Homemakers Club. Jane loved knitting, reading, traveling, gardening and collecting music boxes. Jane used her love of knitting to knit over 1,200 toboggans, and she donated them to needy children.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 in the Greenfield Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating. All those attending the service will be required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing.

The Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, Jane's family asks that everyone bring children's mittens or hats to donate in Jane's memory or donate to the First Church of God Five Loaves Ministry, 780 E. Water St., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601, www.chillicothefcg.org.

Family and friends are asked to leave a personal memory of Jane on her online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.