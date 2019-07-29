Mabel Genevieve Shoemaker Drummond, 93, of Frankfort, formerly of South Salem, departed this life on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 5:57 a.m. at her home.

She was born on April 25, 1926, a daughter of the late Alvie and Sylvia Day Shoemaker of Peebles.

Mabel married Clarence Eugene Drummond on December 17, 1949 and spent 66 years of her life at home on Turkey Ridge Road, South Salem.

She is survived by her son, Anthony Drummond and his wife, Melissa; daughter-in-law, Carol Drummond; two grandsons, Michael Drummond and Stephen Drummond; one granddaughter, Jennifer Singleton and four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Drummond; and her son, Stephen Drummond.

Mabel was a member of the former South Salem Presbyterian Church. She was a graduate of Peebles High School and later taught at Franklin Rural School in Adams County.

She was a graduate of Wilmington College, where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1949. She later received her Master's Degree from Miami University.

Mabel taught school in Adams County and then at the Edward Lee McClain High School where she taught Typing and Bookkeeping. Stopping to raise her family in 1960, she returned to teaching at Buckskin School where she taught fourth grade with 37 years of teaching. Her passion was teaching and she was dedicated to the education of children.

A funeral service for Mabel will be held on Friday, August 2 at 1 p.m. in the Ebright Funeral Home, Frankfort with Chaplain Anthony Maughmer officiating. Following the funeral service, Mabel will be laid to rest beside her husband in South Salem Cemetery.

Friends and family can visit with the Drummond family on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Those wishing to sign Mabel's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.