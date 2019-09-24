Mae Marie Beatty, 80, of Washington C.H., formerly of Greenfield, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at the Court House Manor in Washington C.H.

She was born on May 26, 1939 in Fayette County, the daughter of John and Edna (Rowe) Boggs.

She retired from Johnson Controls after 31 years of employment.

She is survived by two daughters, Carol (Steve Carroll) Patterson of Greenfield and Connie Pavey of Dayton; grandchildren, Josh (Shanda) Patterson of Greenfield, Twolla Minton of Hillsboro, Lonnie Dixon II of Dayton and Roger Carroll of Greenfield; great-grandchildren, Presley and Joshlin Patterson of Greenfield; and special friend, Jerry Pavey of Greenfield.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Beatty Jr., on June 20, 1994; two infant sisters, MaryEllen and Betty Boggs; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Roger Newkirk officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.