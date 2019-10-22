Mamie Hottinger, 65, of Hillsboro, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, Oct. 22, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

She was born Oct. 4, 1954, in Sandgap, Ky., daughter of the late Joseph and Edna (Fults) Vallee'.

Mamie was a member of Highland County Senior Citizens. She loved gardening, flowers and crafts.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Brett and Julie Morris of Hillsboro; daughter, Yvonne Morris of Hillsboro; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mamie was preceded in death by her daughter, Tara Morris.

Graveside services will be held at Sugartree Ridge Cemetery at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

The Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, is serving the family.

Contributions may be made to the Highland County Humane Society, 9331 SR 124 Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

