Marcella Sue Grooms, 72 of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019.

She was born May 29, 1947 in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Doyle A. and Mary Helen (Thompson) McLaughlin.

Marcella is survived by her husband of 51 years, Kenneth S. Grooms; nephews, Shawn (Christy) McLaughlin of Hillsboro, Chad McLaughlin of Phoenix, Ariz. and Delmar (Vonna) McCarty of Washington C.H.; nieces, Donna (Ryan) Estep of Columbus and Teresa Minton of Warner Robins, Ga.; brother, Larry (Dianne) McLaughlin of Hillsboro; sister-in-law, Mary Minton of Warner Robins, Ga.; great-nieces, Taylor McLaughlin and Samantha McCarty; great-nephew, Jared (Savannah) McLaughlin; and great-great-nephew, Landen McLaughlin.

A celebration of life will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at the Mt. Washington Church of Christ near Hillsboro.

A gathering of family and friends will be noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at the church.

