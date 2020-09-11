1/
Marcia Gregory Hamman
Marcia Gregory Hamman, 72, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

She was born Oct. 6, 1947 to Donald and Ellen Smith Gregory. She graduated in 1965 from Edward Lee McClain High School. She married Gary Lee Corson and later, James Royal Hamman, both preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children from her first marriage, Melissa Peck and Gregory Corson; 4 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother, Michael Gregory; four sisters, Janine (Butch) Peabody, Jennifer (Steve) Grove, Kathy (Jimmy) Walker, Donette Mills, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Cremation will take place, and there will be no services observed.



Published in Times Gazette from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
