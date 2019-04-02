Margaret "Peggy" Ann Freeman, 78, of Hillsboro, formerly of Dayton, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019.

She was born Aug. 10, 1940 in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Clarence W. and Eileen Mary (Stiens) Freeman.

Peggy worked as a social worker for over 30 years and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro. She enjoyed the outdoors, all types of flowers and she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Peggy is survived by three siblings, John Freeman of Greenfield, Anita (Curt) Brewer of Hillsboro and James Freeman of Hillsboro; 12 nieces and nephews, Colleen Freeman, Mary Ann Jackson, Linda (Dan) Akers, Kim (Dave) Bedinghaus, Lauren Freeman, Colby Freeman, Sean (Linda) Hacker, Tim (Melissa) Hacker, Dwight (Shenee) Hacker, Scott (Christy) Hacker, Fred (Joann) Drennan and Chris Drennan; 22 great-nieces and nephews and 22 great-great-nieces and nephews; and a special friend and spiritual counselor, Father Angelo of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dayton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Edna Freeman and Pat Drennan; a great-nephew, Adam Hacker; and a sister-in-law, Charlotte Freeman.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday April 4 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Father Mike Paraniuk will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Cincinnati.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45206.

