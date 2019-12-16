Margaret Anna Haines, 94, of Greenfield, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at home.

She was born Nov. 1, 1925 in Urbana, the daughter of William Jennings Bryan and Ollie (Smith) Wisecup.

Margaret was a 1942 graduate of Buckskin Valley High School. She was a nurse for 17 years and then was employed at Greenfield Research for 15 years before retiring.

She is survived by one son, James E. (Helen) Haines Jr. of South Salem; three daughters, Dianna Lynn Haines of Hillsboro, Juanita Louise (Gene) Kelley of Hillsboro and Jeannie (Dale) Groves of Chillicothe; 10 grandchildren, Chad (Barb) Haines, Brandon (Stephanie) Haines, Wesley (Kim) Haines, Melody (Rod) Vangundy, John (Tonya) Weber, Steve (Kylie) Weber, Sean (Dawn) Kelley, Kimberly (Frankie) Scott, Brian Groves and Emily Groves; numerous great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Virginia Cockerill of Frankfort; one brother, Charles (Sandy) Wisecup of New Mexico; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Haines, on Nov. 1, 1992; four brothers, Robert, William, Frank and Richard Wisecup; four sisters, Ruth Riehle, Dorothy Scheeler, Mary Barney and Barbara Miller; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Larry Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

