Margaret Highley, 83, of Leesburg, passed away Thursday afternoon, January 23, 2020 at Highland District Hospital.

She was born Jan. 22, 1937 in Sharpsburg, Ky., the daughter of the late Willie Otis and Mary (McIlviana) Highley.

She is survived by two siblings, Viola Whitt and Elmer Highley, both of Leesburg; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Willie Ray Highley; a sister-in-law, Juanita Highley; and a brother-in-law, Kermit Whitt Sr.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at the Turner Funeral Home in Leesburg. Pastor Bobby Highley will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

