Margaret Jones Ballinger, born Sept. 15, 1935 in Corbin, Ky., passed away in Corbin, Ky. on Jan. 12, 2020.

She was a former resident of Hillsboro.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ballinger; and son, Donald Jones.

She is survived by two sons, Mike Jones of Williamsburg, Ky. and Jimmy Jones of Hillsboro; and three grandsons.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 in Corbin, Ky.