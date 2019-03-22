Margaret Louise Harris, 83, of South Salem, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at home.

She was born June 2, 1935 in Greenfield, the daughter of Bertha Beechler.

She was a member of the Greenfield Church of Christ and retired from Greenfield Exempted Village Schools after teaching first grade teacher for 30 years. She was a 1952 graduate of E.L. McClain High School.

She is survived by one son, Steve (Annette) Harris of South Salem; four grandchildren, Brittany (Trevor) Quigley of Leesburg, Jessica (Drew) Gilliard of Washington C.H., Nick (Jessica Bernard) Harris of Lubbock, Texas and Casey Harris of Lubbock, Texas; seven great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Avery, Kenzie, Dylan, Dalton, Julian and Stella; one sister, Renea Brown of Bloomingburg; several nieces and nephews; and several cousins including David and Toni Welch of Greenfield.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Harris, on Nov. 10, 2010; one son, Mark Harris; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27 at the Greenfield Church of Christ with Pastor Danny Dodds officiating and burial to follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.