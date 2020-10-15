1/
Margaret Ruble
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret Ruble, 100, of Mowrystown, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 15, 2020 at Crestwood Nursing Home in Hillsboro.

She was born Oct. 9, 1920 in Fincastle, the daughter of the late Robert Alexander Burns and Anna Catherine Adams Burns.

Margaret was a member of Mowrystown Church of Christ, where she helped with the Ladies Aid.

Surviving are her daughter-in-law, Kathy Ruble of Mowrystown; two granddaughters, Ja (Dan) Thoms of Canton, Michigan and Jill (Carter) Stolz of Mowrystown; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, George Ruble; son, James Ruble; and four brothers, Louis Burns, Clyde Burns, Earl Burns and Fred Burns.

Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St., Mowrystown, Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery, Mowrystown.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 10-11 a.m.

If desired, contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to the Mowrystown Church of Christ, P.O. Box 17, Mowrystown, Ohio 45155.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved