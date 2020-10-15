Margaret Ruble, 100, of Mowrystown, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 15, 2020 at Crestwood Nursing Home in Hillsboro.

She was born Oct. 9, 1920 in Fincastle, the daughter of the late Robert Alexander Burns and Anna Catherine Adams Burns.

Margaret was a member of Mowrystown Church of Christ, where she helped with the Ladies Aid.

Surviving are her daughter-in-law, Kathy Ruble of Mowrystown; two granddaughters, Ja (Dan) Thoms of Canton, Michigan and Jill (Carter) Stolz of Mowrystown; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, George Ruble; son, James Ruble; and four brothers, Louis Burns, Clyde Burns, Earl Burns and Fred Burns.

Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St., Mowrystown, Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery, Mowrystown.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 10-11 a.m.

If desired, contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to the Mowrystown Church of Christ, P.O. Box 17, Mowrystown, Ohio 45155.

