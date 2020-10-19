Marian Louise Robinson, 84, of Washington Court House, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 5:25 a.m. at Mount Carmel East in Columbus.

Mrs. Robinson was born March 8, 1936, in Hillsboro to Fred John and Helen Marie Powell Purdum.

She was a 1954 graduate of Hillsboro High School and received a bachelor's of arts degree in education from Wilmington College in 1963, at which time she moved to Washington Court House.

She was an elementary school teacher for 30 years before her retirement in 1960, having taught two years in the Hillsboro City Schools, five years in the Greenfield Exempted Villaage School District and 23 years in the Washington City Schools. She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church, the Fayette County Retired Teachers Association, the Fayette County Genealogical Society and the Fayette County Historical Society. Marian enjoyed working in her flower garden, doing genealogy work and anything that had to do with cats. She was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds.

On July 12, 1958, she married William (Billy) Voss Robinson. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2015.

She was also preceded by a son, Mark William Robinson, on Sept. 27, 1996; and a sister, Barbara Bloom.

She is survived by two nephews, Eric Wayne Bloom of Thornville and Carl Robinson of Taylor Mill, Kentucky; two nieces, Janet Robinson of Washington Court House and Sally Robinson of Maumee; great-nieces and nephews, MacKenzie, Alexis, Skylar and Caelan Bloom, and Rachel, Eli and Timmy Robinson; a brother-in-law, Larry Bloom of Mount Vernon; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul (Larry) and Nancy Robinson; a sister-in-law; Latricia Robinson, all of Washington Court House; and a host of friends.

A graveside service will be Thursday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. in the Washington Cemetery with Mell Wickensimer, director of visitation at the Grace United Methodist Church, officiating.

Friends may call at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House from noon Thursday until time of the service.

Send condolences at www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com.