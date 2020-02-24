Marianna Rhoads, 81, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Marianna was born March 5, 1938 in Marshall, the daughter of the late Thurman B. and Marie Alice (Garman).

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her granddaughter, Gretchen Gunkel; brother, John Dixon; and two sisters, Rosalie Milburn and Carolann Dixon.

Marianna is survived by her husband, Donald Rhoads, whom she married July 16, 1955; daughter, Lucille Allen of Hillsboro; three sons, Donnie Lee (Janie) Rhoads of Hillsboro, Ronnie L. (Theresa) Rhoads of Hillsboro and David A. Rhoads of Hillsboro; 11 grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Cora Norris of Allensburg.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

