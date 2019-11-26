Marie J. Cowman, 94, of Wilmington, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 surrounded by her family, friends, staff and caregivers at Ohio Living Cape May.

Her husband, Fred O. Cowman, went home to be with Jesus on Jan. 4, 2018.

Marie was born Sept. 25, 1925 in Clinton County, the daughter of the late Harold and Gladys Carman Myers.

She was a 1943 graduate of Wilmington High School and attended Wilmington College. Marie married the love of her life, Fred O. Cowman, on Sept. 3, 1944, while Fred was serving his country in the Army during World War II. Marie was a loving, caring and supportive wife to her husband, Fred, as they spent their 74 years of marriage farming together. An extremely hard worker, Marie would always say, "In this life, no one fails who gives God their very best every day." During her 94 years on this earth, she set a great Christian witness and example for her sons, Michael, Mark and their families, as they continue farming in Clinton County on the family farms.

Marie was an extremely active member of the Wilmington United Methodist Church. She was also active in PTO, the Wilmington Garden Club, the Wilmington High School Athletic Boosters, the Clinton County Mother's Club, numerous bridge clubs, and was a great supporter of 4-H. She was a great Christian friend to all who knew her in Wilmington, Clinton County and surrounding areas.

She is survived by two sons, Michael F. (Judy) Cowman of Wilmington and Mark F. (Susanne) Cowman of Wilmington; and four grandchildren, Jennifer Cowman, Justin Cowman, Lauren (Jaytee) Swanson and Chris Cowman.

The family will visit with friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. A funeral service with the Rev. Marie Smith officiating will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marie's memory may be made to the Wilmington Garden Club, 1139 Country Oaks Lane, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

Marie would often say, "Our lives are God's gift to us and what we do with our lives is our gift to God!" The family is thankful that Marie is now in the loving arms of Jesus and reunited with her loving husband, Fred, in Heaven.

