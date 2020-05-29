Marilyn K. (Ayres) Hill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn K. (Ayres) Hill, beloved wife of 60-plus years to the late Lawrence "Larry" B. Hill; devoted mother of Rusty Hill, John Hill and the late Jimmy Hill; loving grandmother of Johnathon, Katie, Ashley and Lindsey; dear sister of Martha Ingles and Sharon Schleyer; passed away Tuesday May 26, 2020. She was an 82-year-old resident of Hillsboro. Visitation will be at the Evans Funeral Home - Goshen, 1944 SR 28, Goshen, Ohio 45122, Monday, June 1 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Goshen Cemetery. Send condolences at www.evansfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved