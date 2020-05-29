Marilyn K. (Ayres) Hill, beloved wife of 60-plus years to the late Lawrence "Larry" B. Hill; devoted mother of Rusty Hill, John Hill and the late Jimmy Hill; loving grandmother of Johnathon, Katie, Ashley and Lindsey; dear sister of Martha Ingles and Sharon Schleyer; passed away Tuesday May 26, 2020. She was an 82-year-old resident of Hillsboro. Visitation will be at the Evans Funeral Home - Goshen, 1944 SR 28, Goshen, Ohio 45122, Monday, June 1 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Goshen Cemetery. Send condolences at www.evansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.