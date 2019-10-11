Marilynn Yvonne Roberts Hauke was born May 24, 1925 to Ferry Winifred Roberts and Gladys Beam Sauner Roberts. She departed this life Oct. 9, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman.

On Aug. 12, 1943, she married Victor Harold Hauke in Erlanger, Ky., and together they had five children.

She is survived by daughters, Daun (Sam) Snyder of Waynesville, Va. and Jean (Tim) Haley of Wilmington; and sons, Harold (Peggy Minton) Hauke of Lynchburg and Jeff (Kim) Hauke of Hillsboro. Also left to mourn her passing are grandchildren, Mark (Nicki) Snyder, Elizabeth (BJ) Burkard, Aswhley Hauke, Blake (Lorin) Kibler, Jordan (Ebony Foster) Kibler, Blake Haley, Brianne (Bobby) Miller, Greg (Danielle) Hauke, Melissa Hauke, Mike Hauke, Heather (John) Carraher, Amanda (Craig) Reeves, and Nic (Jeramy Farmer) Butler. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Tate Snyder, Trent Snyder, Cameron Burkard, Braydon Burkard, Ashton Burkard, Noah Hauke, Landon Hauke, Logan Hauke, Weston Kibler, Grayson Kibler, Paxton Kibler, Jayceon Kibler, Jayona Kibler, Micah Kibler, Bricen Haley, Adilynn Carraher, Allyson Carraher, Carson Phister, Reed Brown, Jacob Hauke, Madison Haquke and Makinsley Hauke. Other survivors include sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty Caroline and Dale Louderback of Sardinia and Phyliss and Donnie Hauke of Hillsboro; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Vickie Hauke; daughter-in-law, Mary Hauke; sister and brother-in-law, Jack and Lois Jean Dragoo; and sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ruth and Charles Hauke.

Private graveside services will be held at the Mowrystown Cemertery. A celebration of life service will be held at the Mowrystown Presbyterian Church, Tuesday, Oct. 15 at noon with the Rev. Mike Brazelle officiating.

Friends will be received at the church Tuesday, Oct. 15m from 10 a.m. to noon.

The family requests no flowers and that all donations go to the Mowrystown Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Hope.

The family would like to thank all the many friends who over the years have sent cards, loved, prayed and visited their wonderful mother.

The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

